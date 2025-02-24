Monday, February 24, 2025
Roanoke calls bond election for convention center

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Roanoke City Hall, photo courtesy of the city of Roanoke.

Earlier this month, the Roanoke City Council voted unanimously to call a bond election to fund a convention center project.

The comprehensive project includes a boutique hotel and parking structure in the vacant space east of City Hall. The convention center is the only part of the project that would require voter approval, according to a news release from the city. That project replaced the canceled plans for a Peabody Hotel and “is the final piece in the city’s strategic development plan for the downtown area,” the city said in a statement in December 2024.

The $62 million bond will appear on Roanoke residents’ ballots in the May 3 General Election. The city said it will host town hall meetings to discuss the project details in early March and will soon have an informational website available to learn more.

