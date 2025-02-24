Roanoke calls bond election for convention center

Earlier this month, the Roanoke City Council voted unanimously to call a bond election to fund a convention center project.

The comprehensive project includes a boutique hotel and parking structure in the vacant space east of City Hall. The convention center is the only part of the project that would require voter approval, according to a news release from the city. That project replaced the canceled plans for a Peabody Hotel and “is the final piece in the city’s strategic development plan for the downtown area,” the city said in a statement in December 2024.

The $62 million bond will appear on Roanoke residents’ ballots in the May 3 General Election. The city said it will host town hall meetings to discuss the project details in early March and will soon have an informational website available to learn more.