Lantana Update — February 2025

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Lantana Community Association has a new face leading its social and recreational programs. Julie Green, Lantana’s new Lifestyle Director, officially joined the Insight Association Management team on Dec. 16. Since stepping into the role, she has been immersed in planning and preparing for the 2025 Lifestyle Program, ensuring residents continue to enjoy a well-rounded calendar of engaging events. We asked Julie to introduce herself and tell us what we can look forward to this year.

Please tell us a little about yourself. I grew up in Michigan, spending summers in the mountains of East Tennessee, and moved to the DFW area in middle school, where I’ve been ever since. I’ve worked in event planning for the past 11 years and love creating meaningful experiences. My best day is when I get to spend time outside, away from the hustle and bustle of the concrete jungle. I enjoy traveling, 90’s country, CFA, a captivating book, concerts, and hosting friends around the dinner table. The past few years I have attempted (and failed) at growing a flower garden but am hopeful my thumb will turn green one day, so stay tuned.

What are your duties? As the Lifestyle Director of Lantana, I am responsible for creating and facilitating the community’s established events and programs, ensuring residents have access to a variety of engaging social, educational, recreational, and leisure activities. From large-scale signature events to seasonal celebrations, my goal is to enhance the overall community experience and foster meaningful connections among residents. I work in tandem with the Association Manager to ensure the success of all events, collaborating on logistics, budgeting, and execution. I report to the Manager before and after each event, providing updates on planning, implementation, and outcomes to ensure continuous improvement and alignment with community expectations. Additionally, when events are not being held and planning is complete, I assist the team with office needs, contributing to the overall efficiency and operations of the association.

What are some upcoming events/initiatives you have planned? We are currently in the planning stages for our February and March events while also preparing for our first major cadence event of the year—the Crawfish Boil! Following that, residents can look forward to the Spring Garage Sale on April 5th and the return of the Annual Car Show, which we’re excited to bring back into the spring season. This year, residents can expect the return of our well-loved community events with a focus on continued enhancements and fun! Our goal is to not only provide engaging social experiences but also introduce elements that bring added value to the community. We look forward to another great year of connecting, celebrating, and growing together!

How can residents get more involved in events? There are multiple ways for residents to get involved. Our primary platform for communication is the Community Feed on LantanaLive.com, were you’ll find updates from various staff members – including Weekly Updates from the Association Manager, reminders from the Administrative Assistant, a monthly Lifestyle Calendar and Events updates, and responses to resident inquiries. We’ve also introduced a new Lifestyle Suggestion Form online and would love to hear from our residents – we welcome your feedback and ideas!