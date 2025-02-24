Update: Justin closes City Hall, library over security concern

The city of Justin closed its City Hall, administrative offices and library Monday afternoon due to a threat, the city said in a news release late Monday afternoon.

The city announced the closures on social media around 2:30 p.m. but did not elaborate on what the security concerns were at the time.

“Please avoid the area as there is increased police activity,” the city said.

The facilities will remain closed until Tuesday morning, according to the city.

Later, the city said it evacuated facilities after receiving a threat, and the area was subsequently cleared by law enforcement, who believe there is no threat to the public.

The Justin Police Department is working with other local and state law enforcement agencies as it investigates the incident.