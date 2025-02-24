From the Firehouse – February 2025

For the year 2024, Denton County ESD No.1 responded to 3,847 total calls – an 18.8% increase from last year. Of these calls, 57% were EMS-related and 43% were fire service-related. In addition to responding to emergency calls, our personnel completed 25,918 hours of training, performed 289 building inspections, and attended or facilitated 319 public education events.

We are also proud to announce that in late February, Denton County ESD 1 and 2 will officially break ground for the new Fire Station 512 in Northlake, as well as add an ambulance to Station 513 in Lantana. These additions demonstrate our commitment to public safety in the communities that we serve.

As we step into February, Heart Month reminds us of the importance of heart health and the critical role we all play in responding to medical emergencies. For us in the fire and emergency services, this is a time to reflect on the vital work we do in saving lives, and also a reminder of how essential every second is when someone experiences a sudden cardiac arrest.

Heart disease continues to be one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and sudden cardiac arrest claims thousands of lives each year. However, the good news is that timely and effective intervention can drastically improve survival rates. Often, that intervention doesn’t come from a doctor or paramedic—it comes from an everyday bystander.

Bystanders are key players in the chain of survival when it comes to cardiac arrest. The first few minutes are crucial. Immediate action, including calling 9-1-1 and starting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), can make a life-saving difference. Studies have shown that people who receive CPR within the first few minutes of a cardiac arrest are significantly more likely to survive, and the chances of survival continue to drop by about 10% every minute that passes without intervention.

A great example of this type of community teamwork occurred this past month when our crews responded to an individual that had suddenly collapsed during a party and was not breathing. There is no doubt the advanced medical interventions of our crews saved a man’s life, but the actions of our crew members might not have been so successful without the witnesses who called 911, the bystanders that began CPR and readied an AED, the dispatchers who calmly instructed the caller on what to do while dispatching our crews, and of course the many nurses and doctors at the local hospital who helped to facilitated this man’s care.

This Heart Month, I encourage everyone to take the time to learn CPR, get familiar with your local AED locations, and consider taking a first aid course. Bystander action has the potential to save countless lives, and you never know when you might be the person who steps in to save a life. If you are interested in learning CPR or refreshing your CPR skills, please email Megan Reynolds at [email protected].

As your fire chief, I’m proud of the work we do every day to respond to cardiac emergencies, but I also want to acknowledge the heroes who act when they’re needed most—everyday citizens who, with the right training and knowledge, help us create a stronger, safer community. Together, we can ensure that every cardiac arrest victim gets the best chance at survival.

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102. For more information, please visit DentonCountyESD1.gov and Denton CountyESD2.gov.