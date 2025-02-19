Highland Village approves $245K sewer assessment

The Highland Village City Council last week approved a resolution authorizing a contract with AIMS Companies for a sanitary sewer line condition assessment project.

“In 1992, the city installed a sanitary sewer trunk main along the Lewisville Lake shore located on federal and private properties successfully eliminating nine lift stations,” the city said in a news release. “In 2008 and 2013, the City performed manhole restoration projects restoring the 100 manholes with epoxy and cement. City staff has determined that, as a result of these many years of service, there is a silt build up in this sewer line, and it needs to be cleaned and inspected by televising the inside of the pipe to determine its current condition.”

Once the condition of the pipeline is determined, staff can prepare for any action necessary to ensure the continued service provided by this pipeline and to remain in compliance with state requirements, according to the city. Staff solicited a quote from AIMS Companies for $244,881 to clean and inspect (with CCTV) the approximately 19,660 linear feet of the pipe. The project is budgeted in the city’s Utility Fund.