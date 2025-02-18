Lewisville ISD files several major renovation projects

A major maintenance and repair project at Liberty Elementary School in Flower Mound will begin this spring, one of several 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair projects that Lewisville ISD filed with the state this week.
When a building’s major components have reached the end of their 20-year life cycle, that facility is then slated for a complete 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair, according to the Lewisville ISD website. Facilities slated for a 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair are selected based on needs identified from the LISD Facilities Assessment Study, input from individual departments and the Facilities Review Committee.
According to LISD, a typical 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair project includes replacement/repair of:
- HVAC Systems
- Roof
- Fire Alarm
- Fire Sprinkler
- Doors and Hardware
- Restrooms
- A/V Equipment
- Classroom Furniture
- Flooring
- Ceiling and Lights
- Walk-In Cooler/Freezer
- Stage Lighting and Curtains
- Paint
- Casework
- Technology Cabling
- Generator
Lewisville ISD filed the following renovation projects with the state this week, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation:
- Liberty Elementary, $12 million, starting May 2025 and ending April 2026
- Lewisville Central Elementary, $17.85 million, starting May 2025 and ending June 2026
- Castle Hills Elementary, $12 million, starting May 2025 and ending June 2026
- Lewisville Learning Center, $8.5 million, starting April 2025 and ending June 2026