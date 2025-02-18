Lewisville ISD files several major renovation projects

A major maintenance and repair project at Liberty Elementary School in Flower Mound will begin this spring, one of several 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair projects that Lewisville ISD filed with the state this week.

When a building’s major components have reached the end of their 20-year life cycle, that facility is then slated for a complete 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair, according to the Lewisville ISD website. Facilities slated for a 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair are selected based on needs identified from the LISD Facilities Assessment Study, input from individual departments and the Facilities Review Committee.

According to LISD, a typical 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair project includes replacement/repair of:

HVAC Systems

Roof

Fire Alarm

Fire Sprinkler

Doors and Hardware

Restrooms

A/V Equipment

Classroom Furniture

Flooring

Ceiling and Lights

Walk-In Cooler/Freezer

Stage Lighting and Curtains

Paint

Casework

Technology Cabling

Generator

Lewisville ISD filed the following renovation projects with the state this week, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation: