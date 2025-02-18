Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Southern Denton County Schools

Lewisville ISD files several major renovation projects

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
A major maintenance and repair project at Liberty Elementary School in Flower Mound will begin this spring, one of several 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair projects that Lewisville ISD filed with the state this week.

When a building’s major components have reached the end of their 20-year life cycle, that facility is then slated for a complete 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair, according to the Lewisville ISD website. Facilities slated for a 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair are selected based on needs identified from the LISD Facilities Assessment Study, input from individual departments and the Facilities Review Committee.

According to LISD, a typical 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair project includes replacement/repair of:

  • HVAC Systems
  • Roof
  • Fire Alarm
  • Fire Sprinkler
  • Doors and Hardware
  • Restrooms
  • A/V Equipment
  • Classroom Furniture
  • Flooring
  • Ceiling and Lights
  • Walk-In Cooler/Freezer
  • Stage Lighting and Curtains
  • Paint
  • Casework
  • Technology Cabling
  • Generator

Lewisville ISD filed the following renovation projects with the state this week, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation:

  • Liberty Elementary, $12 million, starting May 2025 and ending April 2026
  • Lewisville Central Elementary, $17.85 million, starting May 2025 and ending June 2026
  • Castle Hills Elementary, $12 million, starting May 2025 and ending June 2026
  • Lewisville Learning Center, $8.5 million, starting April 2025 and ending June 2026
