Fifth Gear Automotive relocates Argyle shop due to road expansion

Fifth Gear Automotive-Argyle has officially relocated from Hwy 377 to 1612 East FM 407 next to New Song School of the Arts after its original location was acquired through eminent domain for a road project.

The relocation was prompted by Atmos Energy and TxDOT’s expansion of Hwy 377, which is being widened from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway. While the transition was unexpected, the Fifth Gear team said they quickly adjusted, now working from a temporary office at the new site while a brand new facility is under construction.

”Once completed, the new facility will offer expanded capacity and state-of-the-art equipment, enabling us to better serve the community with enhanced services and improved customer satisfaction,” the company said in a statement.

Fifth Gear Automotive, a family-owned business since 2004, operates six locations across the DFW Metroplex and specializes in service, maintenance, and heavy-line repair for all vehicle makes and models, including hybrids, EVs, and European vehicles.

For updates and more information, visit fifthgear.biz or call 940-228-2629.