Lewisville calls charter amendment election

Lewisville voters will return to the polls on May 3 to consider six proposed City Charter amendments in addition to three City Council seats already on the ballot.

Each of the six propositions came from recommendations made by the Charter Review Commission and presented to the City Council in late January, according to a city news release.

Proposition A, if approved, would correct non-substantive errors such as capitalizations, punctuation and grammar; harmonize conflicting sections; and eliminate references to position titles that no longer exist.

Proposition B, if approved, would eliminate the reading of ordinances at open meetings on three separate days, allowing the passage of ordinances at a single City Council meeting without the need to declare an emergency.

Proposition C, if approved, would allow the City Manager, instead of the City Council, to appoint, remove and assign duties to the city secretary.

Proposition D, if approved, would require mayoral or council member candidates to submit a petition signed by qualified voters of the city eligible to vote for the candidate, equal in number to the number of signatures required for a candidate petition by state law (currently 27), and to eliminate the requirement for a loyalty affidavit.

Proposition E, if approved, would increase the number of citizens serving on a charter review commission from five to seven.

Proposition F, if approved, would increase the compensation for the mayor and councilmembers from $50 for each meeting to $400 per month for the mayor and $300 per month for each councilmember.

Early voting will run from April 22-29. Election Day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 3.

Charter amendment elections can be held no more frequently than every two years. The most recent was held in 2021 prior to the annexation of Castle Hills. Information about the May 3 Charter Amendment Election is available on the city’s website at cityoflewisville.com/2025charter.