Winter weather advisory issued for Denton County

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Denton County from 5 p.m. to midnight today due to the possibility of freezing drizzle in the late afternoon and evening. While ice accumulations are expected to be minimal, officials warn that slick spots may develop on bridges and overpasses, creating hazardous travel conditions.

A cold front is currently moving through North and Central TX with temperatures quickly falling below freezing behind the boundary. Patchy freezing drizzle/rain will be possible through this afternoon and evening as temperatures dip below freezing. Watch for slick spots! #txwx pic.twitter.com/gfreL2NLNx — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 18, 2025

Additionally, an Extreme Cold Warning will take effect from 9 p.m. tonight through 9 p.m. Thursday, bringing dangerously low wind chills as cold as -10°F in Denton County. The arctic cold front sweeping through the region will drop wind chills into the single digits, increasing the risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a Weather Watch from Wednesday through Friday due to the forecasted extreme cold, increased electricity demand, and potential lower reserves. However, ERCOT officials expect grid conditions to remain stable during this period.

Cold Weather Safety: The “4 Ps”

Residents are urged to take precautions to protect themselves and their property from the freezing conditions:

People: Dress in layers and check on vulnerable individuals, including elderly family members, friends, and neighbors.

Pets: Bring pets indoors to keep them safe from the cold.

Pipes: Let faucets drip to prevent freezing and pipe bursts.

Plants: Cover outdoor plants with cloth or bring them inside to prevent damage from freezing temperatures.

Residents should limit outdoor exposure, drive cautiously, and monitor local weather updates for any changes.

