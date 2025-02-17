Prescribed burn scheduled for park in Flower Mound

The Army Corps of Engineers, along with help from the Flower Mound Fire Department, will conduct a 10-acre prescribed burn at Murrell Park, 880 Simmons Road, later this week.

“This is part of an on-going collaborative effort over the last decade to assist with wildland training, forestry management, and reducing the threat of wildfire,” the town of Flower Mound said in a news release.

The prescribed burn was originally scheduled for Wednesday but has been delayed until Thursday due to a windy Wednesday forecast. Personnel will arrive at 9 a.m., and the burn will begin at 11 a.m., according to the town.