Prescribed burn scheduled for park in Flower Mound

Flower Mound firefighters conduct a prescribed burn on The Flower Mound on Feb. 12, 2019 (photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Fire Department).

The Army Corps of Engineers, along with help from the Flower Mound Fire Department, will conduct a 10-acre prescribed burn at Murrell Park, 880 Simmons Road,  later this week.

“This is part of an on-going collaborative effort over the last decade to assist with wildland training, forestry management, and reducing the threat of wildfire,” the town of Flower Mound said in a news release.

The prescribed burn was originally scheduled for Wednesday but has been delayed until Thursday due to a windy Wednesday forecast. Personnel will arrive at 9 a.m., and the burn will begin at 11 a.m., according to the town.

