Lewisville PD seeking help identifying murder suspect

The Lewisville Police Department is asking for information from the public about a suspect or suspects in a homicide from over the weekend.

At 8:26 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of shots heard in the 1600 block of S. Hwy 121 BUS, where the found a 21-year-old man in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Lewisville PD news release. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of Monday morning.

Detectives are still investigating the case and trying to determine a motive and identify any suspects, the news release said. Anyone with information about the shooting and/or the suspect is encouraged to contact Det. Jordan Potter at 972-219-3635 or [email protected]. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.