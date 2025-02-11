Filing period for local elections ends Friday

Many local offices will be up for election this spring throughout southern Denton County, and potential candidates must file this week.

The filing period for a place on the May 3, 2025 General Election ballot began in mid-January. The deadline to file for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. Friday.

The following seats will be on the ballot in southern Denton County:

Argyle

Mayor and Places 2 and 4, currently held by Rick Bradford, Ronald Schmidt and Casey Stewart, respectively.

The council places are “at-large” and represent the entire community. Argyle residents interested in filing an application for a place on the ballot can request an electronic candidate packet by emailing the town secretary at [email protected] or by visiting Argyle Town Hall, 308 E. Denton St., between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional information can be found on the town’s website or 940-464-7273.

Bartonville

Places 1, 3 and 5, currently held by Jim Roberts, Clay Sams and Margie Arens, respectively.

Members are elected “at-large,” each representing the entire community.

All candidates for office must be a resident of Bartonville for six months prior to the filing deadline; must be a registered voter at the time of the election (but not required at the time of filing); and be a minimum of 18 years of age.

Applications may be filed at Town Hall, 1941 E. Jeter Road in Bartonville. Town Hall office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., however, there may be certain dates during the election period (refer to the town calendar) when the office will be open until 5 p.m.

For more information contact Town Secretary Shannon Montgomery at 817-693-5280 or [email protected].

Copper Canyon

Mayor and Places 2, 3 and 4 will be on the ballot. Place 2 is currently vacant, and Place 3 is a special election to fill a vacancy for the last year of its term. Ron Robertson is the incumbent mayor, and Dale Andrews is in Place 4.

For more information, visit Town Hall at 400 Woodland Drive in Copper Canyon, contact [email protected], or call 940-241-2677.

Double Oak

The mayor’s seat and two council seats, currently held by Patrick Johnson, Mike Gwartney and Pat Wellen.

Go to the town website, doubleoak.texas.gov, or contact Town Hall at 972-539-9464 for more information.

Flower Mound

Places 1 and 3, currently held by Adam Schiestel and Brian Taylor, respectively.

Flower Mound Town Council Members are elected “at-large,” each representing the entire community.

Qualifications to serve on the Town Council are: be 21-years of age or older on the first day of the term to be filled; have been a resident of the town for at least one-year prior to the election date; and, hold no other public office, except that of Notary Public or a member of the National Guard, military reserve, or Coast Guard reserve.

Application packets are available from the Town Secretary’s Office, located in Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. For more information, click here, call 972-874-6076 or email [email protected].

Highland Village

Places 3, 5 and 7, currently held by Kevin Cox, Rhonda Hurst and Brian Fiorenza.

Highland Village is a Home Rule City and operates under a council-manager form of government. All members of Council are elected at-large, under a place system, and serve two-year terms.

Additional information and candidate packets are available at the Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road, or by visiting: www.highlandvillage.org.

Northlake

Places 4, 5 and 6, currently held by Roger Sessions, Maryl Lorencz and John Kelley.

For more information, click here or call 940-242-5702.

Argyle ISD

Places 6 AND 7, currently held by Matt Slaton and Josh Westrom.

Those interested in a candidate packet should visit the AISD Administration Building, 6701 Canyon Falls Drive or click here. Questions may be directed to the Superintendent’s office at 940-464-7241.

Denton ISD

Places 3, 4 and 5, currently held by Amy Bundgus, Mia Price and Charles Stafford.

Those interested in filing as a candidate or for further election information should contact Denton ISD at 1307 N. Locust St. in Denton, visit: www.dentonisd.org, or call 940-369-000.

Lewisville ISD

Single-member Districts 2 and 3, and At-Large Place 7. Lewisville ISD is currently transitioning to a new board format, with five single-member districts and two at-large seats. Jenny Proznik, Katherine Sells and Sheila Taylor’s terms are expiring.

Those interested in the school board may contact Jamie Riggle in the Superintendent’s office, 155 W. Main Street in Lewisville, at 469-948-8022, or [email protected] or visit www.lisd.net.

Northwest ISD

Places 3 and 4, currently held by Anne Simpson and Judy Copp.

For more information, click here or email [email protected].

Voting

All elections in Denton County are overseen by the Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive, Suite A101 in Denton. Questions about early voting via mail (absentee) or in-person, specific voter identification information or restrictions are available at: [email protected] or by phone at 940-349-3200.

All voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification; visit: www.votetexas.gov for specifics. Examples of acceptable forms of ID include: driver’s license; election ID certificate; DPS Texas personal ID card; concealed/open-carry handgun license; U.S. Military ID card; U.S. citizenship certificate; or U.S. Passport. All forms of ID may not have expired over 60-days.

Most answers to questions about upcoming elections can be found at: www.votedenton.gov.