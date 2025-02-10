Construction project on Morriss Road comes with lane closures

A new road construction project begins Monday that may disrupt some Flower Mounders’ commutes.

F&F Concrete Construction crews are beginning to replace concrete panels on southbound Morriss Road, just before Forest Vista Drive, near the Children’s Courtyard daycare facility, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

To allow for the work, the inside southbound lane will close. Once crews finish on the inside lane, it will reopen to drivers and the outside southbound lane will close for work, according to the town.

Weather permitting, construction is expected to be complete by March 10.

To learn more about this and other Flower Mound construction projects, visit www.flowermound.gov/fmprojectmap.