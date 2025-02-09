Gardening: February means love in the air and potatoes in the ground

By Ivy Summerfield

February is the month of LOVE, the shortest month of the year, and in some years, it has an extra day which we refer to as Leap Year. Potatoes are a vegetable we LOVE, be it fried, baked or mashed. It can be harvested a day earlier on a Leap Year.

So, what do the month of February and the vegetable potato have in common? Both are associated with LOVE one way or another. If you are new to gardening, this will help you remember when to get your seed potatoes into the ground, and if you are an advanced gardener, I guarantee you have it written on your calendar along with other chores to complete in February. This timing ensures your garden will be in full swing for the spring planting season.

In “The Root” e-magazine, February 2022, Pam Spooner authored an article “Potato Gardening Starts Now” which laid out a complete planting guide on how to plant potatoes. This article included photos and mentioned the specific varieties for the Denton County area. Pam’s article covered all areas of planting potatoes including when to start, how to prep the soil, how to plant, and how to harvest.

Planting: Start seed potatoes in February for spring planting. Be sure that some of the chits (or eyes if none have sprouted) are facing up. Potatoes grow best in well-drained, light, and loose soil that’s high in organic matter and has a somewhat acidic pH level, between 5.5 and 7. However, potatoes will grow in our more alkaline soils as well. Potatoes can be grown in containers, raised beds or in the ground.

There are many varieties of potatoes to choose from. The most popular in North Texas are ‘Red La Soda,’ ‘Red Pontiac,’ ‘Kennebec,’ and ‘Yukon Gold.’ However, check out some of the other varieties and try them. Always purchase your seed potatoes from a reputable garden center.

Water regularly but do not overwater as that can cause the potatoes to rot. Once they have sprouted, water at ground level, not on the leaves.

Some diseases that affect potatoes are: Early Blight, Scab, Dry Rot, Black Dot, Pink Dot, and Late Blight. Disease resistant varieties are available, so do your research.

When planted in February you will likely harvest in late May to early June. Store potatoes in a cool dark place and do not wash or refrigerate. They can last for months in the proper conditions.

Fun Facts: The Spaniards in 1670 brought the potato to the Canary Islands. The potato spread slowly across Europe and in 1620 was introduced in Jamestown and then later in 1719 to New Hampshire by Scottish Irish immigrants. Traders carried the potato to other parts of the world. History plays a large role in the variety of ways a potato is served today. So, whether baked, boiled, roasted or fried, these methods evolved from our ancestors. Whichever way you prefer a potato, LOVE it and plant it in February.

Happy Gardening!