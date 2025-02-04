Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Flower Mound dog bakery closing

Photo courtesy of The Three Dog Bakery website

Three Dog Bakery announced Monday that it is closing its Flower Mound location after five years.

The Southlake location closed and moved to 5810 Long Prairie Road in February 2020. The business sold all-natural dog food, celebration cakes and a variety of treats, including oven-baked biscuits and bagels, ice cream wafers, premium and grain-free cookies, rawhides, chews and more.

In its closure announcement posted on Facebook, Three Dog Bakery said it is taking preorders for birthday cakes this week, and there’s a limited number of cakes available. It’s last day open will be Valentine’s Day.

“Thank you to all of our customers for the last five years of support,” the business said in the post. “We hate to leave, but we held on as long as we could.”

There will be four remaining Three Dog Bakery locations: Alliance, Arlington, Mansfield and Plano.

