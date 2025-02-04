Lewisville lifts boil water notice

The city of Lewisville on Monday lifted a water boil notice that was issued early Sunday morning, meaning that Lewisville’s water supply is once again confirmed to be safe for consumption, according to a city news release.

Water customers who were affected by the boil water notice are urged to flush their home or business water system.

State-mandated water quality test results received early Monday afternoon showed that the water met or exceeded state and federal standards for water safety.

The boil water notice was initiated shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday after water service and water pressure suddenly plummeted for thousands of customers in central Lewisville earlier in the night. The cause was determined to be a 30-inch water main that had failed. Water service was restored within three hours, but the temporary widespread loss of water pressure triggered the boil water notice.

After a boil water notice is lifted, there are steps residents should take to ensure the safety of the water in their home: