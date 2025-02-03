Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Nov. 21 at 9:50 p.m., a manager at Walmart threatened an employee by pointing a knife at her neck after a brief interaction over restocking baby formula. Surveillance video confirmed the attack, and the victim sustained minor injuries. The 45-year-old manager was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Nov. 30, officers checked on a suspicious vehicle parked outside Adventure Kids Playcare at midnight. They found a baggy in plain view containing cocaine. Police later found more cocaine and THC vapes in the car. Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of drug possession, tampering and evading arrest.

On Dec. 7, a resident on Amhurst Drive reported that a woman who rented a room in her house injured her pet while she was out of town, and the abuse was captured on Ring camera footage. The victim also reported that the roommate threatened and harassed her, damaged her property and didn’t pay rent after she served her with eviction papers.

On Dec. 15, the manager at Sunglass Hut reported that four shady men came into the store and stole 34 pairs of glasses valued at over $6,800.