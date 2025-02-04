From the Firehouse — January 2025

As we look forward to 2025, Denton County ESD No. 1 would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the continued support from the communities we serve.

2024 has been a year filled with many triumphs and hard work. Much of this past year has been focused on working together with our community stakeholders to manage and plan for the continued population growth we are experiencing throughout southwest Denton County. During 2024, we responded to over 3,800 fire and emergency medical service-related incidents, which is the most 911 calls we have ever responded to and over 18% more calls than the year before. I’m incredibly proud of our firefighters and paramedics who have remained steadfast in our mission to serve and protect, in response to all types of emergencies with great courage and dedication.

To help address these increases in service demands, the Board of Commissioners of both Denton County ESD No. 1 and Denton County ESD No. 2, completed a two-day workshop this past summer to develop a comprehensive 2025-2027 Strategic Plan. This plan has since been approved by both boards and we are very excited to bring in the new year as we work together to execute these plans. As part of this strategic plan, in 2025 we will be placing a new 3rd front-line ambulance in service and adding a 4th fire station and engine to help meet service demands across the 65 square-miles of the communities we serve.

None of this would be possible without your unwavering support. Whether it’s helping fund vital equipment, attending our events, or simply being vigilant in your own homes and neighborhoods, we deeply appreciate the role each of you play in making our community safer. It is an honor to serve you, and we are grateful for the trust you place in us.

If you would like to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District #1, you can do so by calling 940.464.7102. Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens within the Denton County ESD No. 1 when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning.”

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940-464-7102. For more information, visit DentonCountyESD1.gov.