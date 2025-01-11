Aging in Style with Lori Williams — New Year, New Adventures: Get Involved and Stay Active!

The New Year is here, and it’s the perfect time to shake things up! For older adults, getting involved and staying active isn’t just important—it’s the secret to feeling great, making friends, and having fun. Staying social and active can boost your mood, sharpen your mind, and keep your body moving. Plus, who doesn’t love finding something new to enjoy?

So, where do you start? Volunteering is a great way to give back. Or try joining a club, learning a new hobby, or signing up for a fitness class. Senior centers are the perfect go-to spot for all this and more—they’re like a one-stop shop for fun and connection.

The Flower Mound Senior Center is always buzzing with activities and fresh programs that will make you want to dive right in. Their newest offering is the Virtual Reality Exploration Club – they’ve partnered with UNT’s College of Information’s Department of Learning Technologies to bring this experience to the center. Meta Quest 2 headsets are used by participants to explore famous paintings, enjoy immersive experiences such as exploring the coral reefs in Indonesia and visiting elephants at a wildlife sanctuary in Kenya. Using VR participants will be able to travel anywhere!

And, be sure to mark your calendar for the first Monday of each month for “Ask Lori”. I will be in the Senior Center’s library from 9:30-11 to answer your questions about senior housing and resources.

Try something new in 2025…you will be glad you did!

Lori Williams is a Flower Mound resident and Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) with over 18 years of senior living experience. She is an Author, Podcast Host, Public Speaker and owner of the multi-award-winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services, LLC. To contact Lori, call 214-783-1222 or visit her website www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

