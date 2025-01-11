Saturday, January 11, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

A New Year’s Resolution for Peace of Mind

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
5
Attorney Samantha Stevenson

Happy New Year! While many of us set personal goals like exercising more or learning a new skill, one resolution that’s often overlooked is estate planning. If you haven’t created or updated your estate plan, now is the time to do so.

Estate planning isn’t just for the wealthy or elderly; it’s for anyone with assets, a family, or a desire to ensure their wishes are honored when they can’t speak for themselves. A solid estate plan protects your legacy and provides peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

Key components of an estate plan include a will, powers of attorney, and advanced healthcare directives. A will dictates how your assets will be distributed, who will care for your children, and who will manage your estate after your passing. A durable power of attorney allows someone to manage your finances if you become incapacitated, while a medical power of attorney designates a trusted person to make healthcare decisions on your behalf if you can’t do so yourself.

An often-overlooked document is the advanced healthcare directive, or living will. This outlines your treatment preferences if you’re unable to communicate, such as whether you want life-sustaining treatment, organ donation, or specific pain management. While a medical power of attorney appoints someone to make decisions for you, an advanced healthcare directive provides clear guidance on how you want to be treated in critical situations.

At Hammerle Finley Law Firm, we specialize in helping individuals and families create comprehensive estate plans. We’ll ensure both your medical and financial wishes are clearly outlined.

This year, don’t wait—contact us to schedule a consultation and take the first step in securing your future and providing peace of mind for your loved ones.

Attorney Samantha Stevenson is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact her at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
99-year-old Flower Mound veteran keeps fit by hitting the gym
Next article
Aging in Style with Lori Williams — New Year, New Adventures: Get Involved and Stay Active!
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.