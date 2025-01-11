A New Year’s Resolution for Peace of Mind

Happy New Year! While many of us set personal goals like exercising more or learning a new skill, one resolution that’s often overlooked is estate planning. If you haven’t created or updated your estate plan, now is the time to do so.

Estate planning isn’t just for the wealthy or elderly; it’s for anyone with assets, a family, or a desire to ensure their wishes are honored when they can’t speak for themselves. A solid estate plan protects your legacy and provides peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

Key components of an estate plan include a will, powers of attorney, and advanced healthcare directives. A will dictates how your assets will be distributed, who will care for your children, and who will manage your estate after your passing. A durable power of attorney allows someone to manage your finances if you become incapacitated, while a medical power of attorney designates a trusted person to make healthcare decisions on your behalf if you can’t do so yourself.

An often-overlooked document is the advanced healthcare directive, or living will. This outlines your treatment preferences if you’re unable to communicate, such as whether you want life-sustaining treatment, organ donation, or specific pain management. While a medical power of attorney appoints someone to make decisions for you, an advanced healthcare directive provides clear guidance on how you want to be treated in critical situations.

Attorney Samantha Stevenson is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

