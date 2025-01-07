Scooter’s Coffee celebrates Corinth grand opening

A new Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru in Corinth celebrated its grand opening last week.

Scooter’s serves hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks, as well as drip coffees, cold brews, smoothies, teas, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches and more. Scooter’s was founded in Nebraska in 1998, and its signature drink is the Caramelicious, a “rich, velvety, caramel gem,” according to the company website.

The new location is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 3471 FM 2499. It is the second Scooter’s location in southern Denton County, the first being in Lewisville at Business 121 and I-35E.