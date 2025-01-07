Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Winter Storm Watch issued for Denton County

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Icy roads on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound)

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a Winter Storm Watch for Denton County — and the rest of North Texas — with snowy/icy conditions in the forecast for later this week.

The winter weather is expected to begin Wednesday night, peak Thursday, and end midday Friday. Snow accumulations of 3-6 inches are possible, and it could cause slick road conditions. State and local government crews have been/will soon begin pretreating roads.

“Heavy snowfall of 3-6 inches could cause serious travel problems on freeways and especially bridges and overpasses Thursday morning,” said Meteorologist Brad Barton. “With borderline/near freezing temperatures, much of the snow will melt even with a minimal amount of sunshine, but residual moisture will refreeze on surface streets as well as the freeways and overpasses Friday morning.”

The weather service recommends that before the storm, residents should stock their vehicle and home with emergency supplies, check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and fuel up their vehicle and heating sources. The day before the storm, they should bring pets indoors and ensure they have water, adjust travel plans and ensure they have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. During and after the storm, check on neighbors and family, properly ventilate emergency heat sources and take it easy while shoveling snow.

Don’t forget to cover exposed pipes and plants, and leave indoor faucets running at a trickle.

Follow us on X for frequent weather updates and click here for the latest forecast.

Babe’s Chicken makes Southern Living’s list of best locally owned restaurants
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

