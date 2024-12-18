Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Southern Denton County Business

Mister O1 named nation’s top independent pizzeria

By CTG Staff
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza has been honored as the “#1 Most Popular Independent Pizzeria in America” in PMQ Pizza Magazine’s 2025 Pizza Power Report.

This award is based on crowd-sourced reviews from Google, Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Facebook.

“We are thrilled to receive this incredible honor and to continue expanding in Texas,” said Renato Viola, founder and Master Pizza Chef of Mister O1. “This recognition inspires us to keep delivering the extraordinary pizza experience that our customers have come to love.”

Mister O1’s menu features thin-crust artisanal pizzas, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients and premium imports from Italy. Its signature dough undergoes a 72-hour preparation and resting process.

Mister O1 is located at 4610 Long Prairie Rd, Suite 220, in Flower Mound and in Grapevine at 129 S. Main Street, Suite 155. A new location is coming to the Alliance area next April at 2828 N. Tarrant Pkwy, Suite 110, Fort Worth, TX 76177.

Argyle ISD Board approves new middle and high school zoning
