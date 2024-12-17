Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Argyle ISD Board approves new middle and high school zoning

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday to approve the Middle School and High School zoning recommendation, with an amendment.

In alignment with its Strategic Growth and Facilities Plan, the district will transition to two middle schools in the 2026-2027 school year and two high schools in 2027-2028.

“To support this transition, new attendance zones must be established, providing our district and families with sufficient time for planning and implementation,” the district said in a statement.

The newly proposed zoning recommendations for the middle and high schools would put all students living east of Hwy 377, as well as some parts of northern Argyle between Hwy 377 and I-35W, in the Hwy 377 middle and high school zones. The rest of the district, all west of Hwy 377, would go to the new middle school on FM 407 and high school in Canyon Falls.

On Monday, the approved zoning recommendation was amended to include Bonnie Brae Road and the Vintage Boulevard area (both located in the far northern part of the district). These areas will now be part of the Hwy 377 East zone for both middle and high schools, according to a district news release. The new zoning changes will begin for middle schools in the fall of 2026. For high schools, the changes will start a year later, in the fall of 2027. Argyle ISD will post a finalized zoning map on the district website in the coming days.

“In our fast-growing district, attendance boundaries are reviewed and revised periodically to accommodate growth and new facilities,” the district said. “Argyle ISD works closely with Zonda Demographics to analyze current and future enrollment projections.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

