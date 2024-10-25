Friday, October 25, 2024
Liberty Christian volleyball to take the court outdoors for historic match

John English
By John English
Liberty Christian’s Naya Salfiti, Tori Garrett and Quinnly Heinsen.

The Liberty Christian volleyball team is hosting a first-in-Texas volleyball game under the stars on Tuesday night, dubbed the Showdown at Sundown, and is hoping to draw a massive crowd.

The school is bringing in an NCAA volleyball court and will play the game in Warrior Stadium, home of the state champion football team.

Coach Megan DeGroot said it took some doing, and though the route was a bit circuitous, everything eventually fell into place.

“I think it is every volleyball player’s dream ever since Nebraska hosted the first of its kind in 2023,” DeGroot said. “We just never thought we would be able to afford it. My assistant mentioned it to her club director at Fieldhouse Volleyball Club in passing and he offered to let us borrow his sport court for free if we came and got it. When she passed along the information, we got all hands on deck and realized the sub-layment was going to be an issue and also very costly.

“At one point, we really thought there was no way it was going to happen until a parent came through in the clutch. They managed to get a company on board to donate and set up the court at no cost, and it just so happened to be the last three years NCAA Championship court. What a blessing!”

 

The seven-time district champions will play Grapevine in a practice match, and DeGroot said when she informed her players that the game would be taking place, their reaction was priceless.

“They are in disbelief,” DeGroot said. “We have added so many fun surprises for them that I honestly think they don’t know how to react. The first time we told them we were working on it, their jaws dropped and they became speechless, which might I add is a first for them.

“Once it was confirmed they were overjoyed and have definitely begun jumping on the marketing wagon and doing anything they can to help make this the biggest event of the year. They are truly all hands on deck and immensely grateful for the opportunity.”

The game that the University of Nebraska played last season broke the record for a women’s sporting event with more than 92,000 spectators in attendance.

DeGroot said she hopes this game serves two purposes.

“We most certainly would like a larger fan base here at Liberty,” DeGroot said. “But more importantly, we hope this helps the volleyball community as a whole, showing how exciting games can be and how hard all volleyball players work.”

With regard to her players, DeGroot said her desire is that they make the most of the opportunity.

“I hope the players finish the night knowing how blessed and loved they are by their family, friends and the Liberty athletic staff,” DeGroot said. “That being said, the most important lesson they can take away from this is knowing without a shadow of a doubt, just how much God does for us on a daily basis. So that we are eternally grateful for the things we are given by utilizing the gifts and talents he bestows on us to the best of our ability, day in and day out.”

The game is scheduled for this Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.

