County to spray for mosquitoes in Canyon Falls

Denton County Public Health reported Friday that a mosquito trap in southern Denton County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

DCPH will conduct fogging three times in the area near the positive WNV mosquito trap — unincorporated areas south of Argyle, west of Bartonville and north of Flower Mound, including part of the Canyon Falls subdivision — Saturday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 2, weather permitting, according to a DCPH news release. Truck-based ultra-low volume fogging will occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Residents in the affected area are being informed via emergency alerts and signage.

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Click here for more information, including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV.