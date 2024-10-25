High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 49, Little Elm 21

Guyer jumped out early on Little Elm and never let up, defeating the Lobos by a score of 49-21 on Thursday night.

Sterling Schneider scored on a 3-yard run to get things going for the Wildcats and followed that up with a 6-yard run less than 4 minutes later.

As time expired in the first quarter, Schneider scored on a another 3-yard run and Guyer led 21-0 at the end of one.

In the second, the Lobos got on the board to cut their deficit to 14, but Guyer answered when Schneider broke a 63-yard run to give the Wildcats a 28-7 lead.

Kevin Sperry then hit Danny Jenkins on a 40-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-7, and later connected with DJ Reese on an 18-yard pass to give Guyer a 42-7 halftime lead.

Schneider rushed for 112 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half alone.

Little Elm scored again with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter to make it 42-14 Wildcats, which was the score heading into the fourth.

Zephyr Kreye completed a touchdown pass to Jordan Wilson for 43 yards to give the Wildcats a 49-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Guyer (6-2, 4-1) will play at Lewisville at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1.

