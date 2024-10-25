High School Football Scoreboard

Friday, October 25, 2024
By John English
Guyer 49, Little Elm 21

Guyer jumped out early on Little Elm and never let up, defeating the Lobos by a score of 49-21 on Thursday night.

Sterling Schneider scored on a 3-yard run to get things going for the Wildcats and followed that up with a 6-yard run less than 4 minutes later.

As time expired in the first quarter, Schneider scored on a another 3-yard run and Guyer led 21-0 at the end of one.

In the second, the Lobos got on the board to cut their deficit to 14, but Guyer answered when Schneider broke a 63-yard run to give the Wildcats a 28-7 lead.

 

Kevin Sperry then hit Danny Jenkins on a 40-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-7, and later connected with DJ Reese on an 18-yard pass to give Guyer a 42-7 halftime lead.

Schneider rushed for 112 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half alone.

Little Elm scored again with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter to make it 42-14 Wildcats, which was the score heading into the fourth.

Zephyr Kreye completed a touchdown pass to Jordan Wilson for 43 yards to give the Wildcats a 49-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Guyer (6-2, 4-1) will play at Lewisville at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1.

 

Check back tonight for more local scores!

