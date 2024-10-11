Robson Ranch Rambler — October 2024

If you look forward to pumpkin spice lattes as much as the first day of spring, you do you! No offense, but I never understood the frenzy. For me, it’s pulling out long sleeve shirts and stocking the fridge and pantry to make soups, stews and herb-crusted roasts. This October, here on the Ranch, hopefully, has something for everyone.

It’s time to clean out your cupboards, closets, and garages! The After-Schoolers group is bringing us the long-awaited Fall Community Garage Sale on Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon. Proceeds will support Borman Elementary and LaGrone Academy. You may buy a vendor parking spot for $15 and sell your own treasures. You may rent one table for an additional $5 while supplies last. Or you can donate your treasures to be sold by the After Schoolers Club. Mark your calendars! This is the best garage sale around! Come donate, shop, or both!

On the heels of that is The Robson Ranch Shredding & Recycling Day on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. The shredding cost is $5 (cash) per bag or box, and computer hard drives or printers crushed are $5 each (cash).

Other October events allow us to eat, shop and help local charities. The Robson Ranch Women’s Club will have their Holiday Market on Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Holiday Market benefits Our Daily Bread. Take a break midday and head over to Harvest House in Denton for Empty Bowls from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Happy Potters and Kiln Krafters joined forces to donate 150 beautifully hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind bowls for this event. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Our Daily Bread Denton and the Denton Community Food Center.

After all that activity, time to settle in for music, drama, and dancing! Hope you got a ticket for the Lowdown Drifters on Saturday night, Oct. 19, in the clubhouse ballroom. The Lowdown Drifters are a group of Fort Worth-based musicians blending country, rock, and Americana into a sound of their own—the epitome of a rock band with a fiddle problem.

If you’re looking for a couple of hours of light fun and entertainment, please support the acting community of Robson Ranch! The Robson Ranch Drama Club’s next performance is on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the clubhouse. They will entertain you with five comedies.

Of course, it wouldn’t be October without SCARYOKE on Friday, October 27 from 7-11 p.m. in the Clubhouse. It is time to start thinking about your fabulous costume, that special table you want to fill with good friends and songs you might want to sing or request!

Embrace the season and enjoy your pumpkin latte or our very own Ranchero Rojo, a Mexican lager, or hot spiced cider, an unsung autumn favorite.