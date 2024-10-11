Highland Village City Update — October 2024

This month is the beginning of the City’s new fiscal year. City staff and Council worked through the summer developing a budget to provide the service and amenities you all expect in Highland Village. The City’s ad valorem tax rate will decrease from $0.501394 to $0.500273, which is a .2% reduction in the tax rate. Sales tax revenues are projected to increase by 6.8% from last year’s budgeted amount. The 2024 base budget is $24,175,642 with an additional $600,126 identified for supplemental requests. I want to share with you some of the key initiatives planned for this year.

Last year we fully implemented power shifts in the fire department to improve the ability to respond to overlapping calls and reduce mutual aid requests. After analyzing the data, it was determined adding one new position in the fire department and converting two existing positions from the 84-hour bi-weekly schedule to the regular 2,756 annual hours shift, effectively increasing each shift from six to seven, would better serve the department’s ability to make fire and EMS calls for service.

Our competitive pay, benefits, and career development structure to attract and retain qualified personnel for Fiscal Year 2025 has identified a 4% salary adjustment and market adjustments for some positions.

The Unity Park pickleball courts were a request from the community and have proven to be a popular facility. This year the parks department will upgrade the fencing at the courts.

For those of you with flood insurance, included this year is a contract to enhance the City’s rating with the National Flood Insurance Program Community Rating System, resulting in lower premiums for residents.

If you would like to learn more about the budget, City services and initiatives, you can view the budget at highlandvillage.org/budget.

I am excited to tell you about our new fire chief, Rickie “Scott” Green. City Council unanimously approved his appointment at our last meeting in September. An extensive recruitment effort resulted in the consideration of over 20 applicants from across the nation and panel interviews involving the Highland Village executive staff, myself, and the fire department captains and administrative staff. Scott comes from University Park where he most recently served as the Assistant Fire Chief. In his 27-year career at University Park, he steadily advanced through the ranks, serving as Captain and Battalion Chief before his promotion to Assistant Fire Chief in 2018. His leadership and commitment were recognized when he was named Fire Officer of the Year for three consecutive years. Additionally, he was honored as the department’s Employee of the Year in 2018 and received the City’s Silver Employee of the Year award in both 2018 and 2023. We are excited to have Chief Green leading our department; he officially began his duties on Sept. 30. I’m sure you’ll see him around the city!

The Concert in the Park series kicks off at Doubletree Ranch Park on Oct. 5 with Lover, a Taylor Swift tribute band and Oct. 12 with 80’s Gadgets. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, grab dinner from one of our food truck vendors and enjoy the free concerts. The bands play from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Overflow parking will be available at Copperas Branch Park and shuttles will begin running at 6:30 p.m. A big thanks to Denton County Transportation Authority for sponsoring these concerts. Check out HVParks.com for all the details.

Our police department and the City are once again hosting the TXFallenPD Tribute Event to raise funds for the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund. Since 2008 the department has held a bike race and 5k run fundraiser for the families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and, with the help of the community has contributed over $500,000 to the fund. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Doubletree Ranch Park. Registration is open for the 5K run and the police and civilian bike race. The event also features a Kid Ride with a Cop, a kid zone, vendor booths, food and drink trucks and live music. We are excited to share we will cap off this event with a fireworks show! You can be part of this fundraising effort again this year by sponsoring the event, providing a cash donation to the fund, donating an item for the silent auction, participating in the run or bike race or attending the event. More details about the event can be found at TXFallenPD.com. I hope you’ll consider helping us support the families of fallen Texas police officers.

On Nov. 11, the City, in partnership with the Highland Village Business Association, will hold the 20th Annual Salute Our Veterans event. This is a luncheon designed to provide an opportunity to honor our local Veterans and give them a time for fellowship and shared camaraderie. Veterans and one guest are able to attend at no charge as we seek sponsorships from the community to pay for the Veterans’ attendance and meals.

Sponsorships begin at $50, which covers the cost of two veteran’s lunches. If you choose to sponsor additional veterans, the lunches are sold in increments of $25, allowing you to choose the amount of your donation, $100 for four veterans, $150 for six veterans, etc. Typically, over 250 veterans, representing all branches of service, from Highland Village, Lewisville, Flower Mound, and surrounding areas attend and have their lunch paid through sponsorship funds. I hope you’ll consider becoming a sponsor. Please submit your sponsorship by Oct. 28 either online at www.thehvba.com/veterans or by mail to 1000 Highland Village Road, Highland Village, TX 75077, Attention: Salute Our Veterans Lunch.

All area Veterans are invited to attend the luncheon on Monday, Nov. 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lewisville. Veterans and a guest attend at no charge and should RSVP by Nov. 1 at thehvba.com/veterans or call us at 972-899-5105.

Temperatures are cooling and I know many of you will be using our trails and enjoying our beautiful parks. We do have so much to offer in Highland Village! I look forward to seeing you out and about!