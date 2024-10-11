New Chick-fil-A location to open Thursday in Hickory Creek

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hickory Creek will open for business on Thursday, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Chick-fil-A building at Kensington Square in Corinth is now closed, and it is relocating 1.5 miles west to the new Chick-fil-A Hickory Creek location, 3550 FM 2181. The new location will open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, pending any delays, according to a company statement. The Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at the new location at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

“The new restaurant will feature updates to the drive-thru, including a Mobile Thru lane, to improve speed of service, along with kitchen upgrades to increase capacity and enhance both the Guest and Team Member experience,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement. “Chick-fil-A Hickory Creek has been serving the Hickory Creek and Corinth communities for 25 years. Brad Slate will continue serving as the local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Hickory Creek. He looks forward to remaining a part of the community and continuing to serve Guests delicious food with remarkable service.”

Click here for more information.