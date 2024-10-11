Man wearing Rugrats shirt robs Flower Mound bank for $2K

The Flower Mound Police Department and FBI are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a reported robbery in progress at PointBank, 4920 Long Prairie Road, where an unknown male suspect had demanded 20 $100 bills. The bank employee complied with the demand, and the suspect left on foot before police arrived, according to a FMPD news release.

The suspect was described as a black male, medium build, about 5’11″ tall, and he was wearing a gray Rugrats T-shirt, gray cap and blue cargo pants.

Anyone with any information about the incident and/or suspect is asked to contact the FMPD tip line at 972-874-3307.