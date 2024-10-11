Foodie Friday: Grutogi Bistro brings fresh flavors and tranquil vibes to Flower Mound

Looking for a late breakfast/early lunch and craving something fresh and healthy, we headed to Grutogi Bistro in Flower Mound’s Parker Square, and found something special.

Grutogi means “stump” in Korean and the name Grutogi Bistro is inspired by owner Eun Seo’s favorite book, “The Giving Tree.” It’s a place where you can be yourself and rest, leaving refreshed.

We were immediately greeted with genuine friendliness. The atmosphere was understated, with a combination of rustic and modern décor that just worked. Every single thing, whether it was the tray holding water glasses, the cushions on the chairs, or the tree stump by the door, was in just the right place. And it smelled so inviting.

Grutogi serves all-day breakfast, signature paninis, fresh sandwiches, salads, bowls, and more.

We tried a Fiesta Burrito with perfectly cooked eggs, bacon, grilled veggies, cheese, spices, and an amazing Ancho chipotle sauce. The flavors blended together and were, like everything else here, just right.

There are gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and pescatarian options, all made from Master Chef and co-owner Danny Seo’s vision. His Mediterranean Bliss Bowl with baked falafels, hummus, quinoa, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, spring mix, and house-pickled red onions with a yummy dressing was delicious and satisfying

The drink options were varied and special. People come from far away just for the best-selling specialty Matcha Lattes—choose strawberry/blueberry or Velvet Matcha. Five other specialty lattes are waiting for you to try. Then there’s coffee—salted cloud cold brew is a favorite; all coffee is brewed with locally-roasted specialty coffee beans. There’s a great selection of herbal teas, served either hot or iced, and then there are the house chillers, all created from in-house made syrup and sparkling water. We tried both grapefruit and blueberry. They were both delicious and refreshing with just the right amount of ice and so pretty.

By combining their well-honed talents, the Flower Mound couple has achieved their goal of creating a place where people feel better leaving than when they came in, where each person can feel nourished and refreshed emotionally, spiritually, mentally, and physically.

Located on the east side of Parker Square, next to the barber shop, this is one of Flower Mound’s newest restaurants. Grutogi was voted one of the top three new restaurants in Denton County, and if you haven’t tried it yet, what are you waiting for? This place is simply amazing.

With its peaceful ambiance and beautiful décor that make it feel a bit like a mini-retreat, we were reminded that beautiful things don’t ask for attention but they make all the difference. Come in for fabulous food and drinks and grab a serving of peace and calm while you are at it.

Grutogi Bistro is located at 310 Parker Square, Flower Mound and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Find them online at www.grutogi.com and tell them we sent you!