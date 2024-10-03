Denton County reports 4 more human cases of West Nile Virus

Denton County Public Health on Thursday four new human cases of West Nile Virus, including some residents of southern Denton County.

Residents of Flower Mound, Trophy Club and Carrollton were diagnosed with West Nile Virus Non-neuroinvasive Disease, and a resident of The Colony was diagnosed with West Nile Virus Neuroinvasive Disease. This brings the total of WNV cases to 18 in Denton County in 2024. Two people have died of WNV in the county this year.

“With the continued activity of West Nile Virus mosquitoes and additional human cases in Denton County,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist, “we encourage community members to take proactive measures to minimize mosquito breeding areas and continue to use repellents. These simple actions can help protect yourself and your community from mosquito-borne illnesses.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

