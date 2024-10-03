Local water supply corp. prohibits all outdoor watering

The Cross Timbers Water Supply Corp. has escalated its watering restrictions after its water main break has gotten worse.

The CTWSC — which services a 20-square-mile area in and around Bartonville, Double Oak and Copper Canyon — had implemented Stage 3 of its Water Demand Plan (which does not allow outdoor watering between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.) on Wednesday morning. On Thursday, it reached Stage 4, which requires “everyone to turn off their sprinkler irrigation, with the exception of members using a private well,” said General Manager Chad Wolf.

Contractors are working to repair the water main break on the 16-inch main at Copper Canyon Road, which supplies the FM 407 tower, but the severity of the leak has gotten worse before the repairs could be completed.

“The repairs should be completed soon and once they are, we will send out a notice once the system is back up to full capacity,” Wolf said. “We appreciate your cooperation in helping us maintain water service for everyone.”

For more information, click here or call 940-584-0780.