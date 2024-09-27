Friday, September 27, 2024
Sheriff’s Corner — September 2024

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree

As our children head back to school we would like to share some transportation safety tips. Whether children walk, ride their bicycles, or take the bus to school, it is extremely important that they take proper safety precautions. Here are some tips to make sure your child safely travels to school:

Walkers: Review your family’s walking safety rules and practice walking to school with your child. Walk on the sidewalk, if one is available; when on a street with no sidewalk, walk facing traffic. Before you cross the street, stop and look left, right, and left again to see if cars are coming. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing and always cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Stay alert and avoid distracted walking.

Bike Riders: Teach your child the rules of the road and practice riding the bike route to school with your child. Ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, and in a single-file line. Come to a complete stop before crossing the street and walk bikes across the street. Stay alert and avoid distracted riding. Make sure your child always wears a properly fitted helmet and bright clothing.

Bus Riders: Teach your children school bus safety rules and practice with them. Go to the bus stop with your child to teach them the proper way to get on and off the bus. Teach your children to stand 6 feet (or three giant steps) away from the curb. If your child must cross the street in front of the bus, teach them to walk on the side of the road until they are 10 feet ahead of the bus; your child and the bus driver should always be able to see each other.

Driving Your Child to School: Stay alert and avoid distracted driving. Obey school zone speed limits and follow your school’s drop-off procedure. Make eye contact with children who are crossing the street. Never pass a bus loading or unloading children. The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them to safely enter and exit the bus.

Teen Drivers: Car crashes are the number one cause of death for teens. Fortunately, there is something we can do. Teens crash because they are inexperienced; practice with new drivers every week, before and after they get their license. Set a good example; drive the way you want your teen to drive. Sign the New Driver Deal, an agreement that helps define expectations for parents and teens.

WE ARE HIRING! If you or anyone you know is looking to start a career in law enforcement, apply today and be a part of a great organization. Detention Officer Salary ranges from $54,706 to $63,459 annually, depending on education and experience, with excellent benefits, retirement, and specialized training. Visit our website to apply: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty/sheriff

