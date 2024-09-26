Lewisville High School on lockdown amid reports of armed subject near campus

Lewisville High School’s main campus on FM 1171 is currently on lockdown as police and school administrators investigate reports of an armed individual near the school.

All classroom doors are locked, and students and staff are remaining quiet and out of sight, the district said. No one is being allowed to enter or leave the building until law enforcement provides further instructions. The campus is reported to be calm, with students and staff secure in their classrooms.

Parents and guardians are urged not to come to campus. Buses from Killough and Harmon campuses have been put on hold.

Students are expected to be released around 11 a.m., pending police clearance.