Bartonville Police Blotter

An officer was dispatched to the lobby of the Police Department in reference to a fraud investigation. A victim reported that an unknown suspect had used their driver’s license to attempt to purchase land in Colorado. An offense report was generated and investigated.

Officers were dispatched in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with the vehicle and found they were just looking to buy a home in one of our beautiful new subdivisions.

An officer on patrol made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving with no headlights on. Upon further investigation the driver did not only forget their headlights, but they also forgot driving while intoxicated was illegal. Our officer gave the driver a ride to the Denton County Jail for a nightly stay.

An officer was dispatched to a welfare concern in reference to a male subject yelling profanities and pointing the bad finger at his neighbors. The subject advised he was putting a curse on his neighbors and would do so on his own property.