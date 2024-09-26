Lewisville police seeking help in fatal vehicle/pedestrian investigation

The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who is believed to have fatally struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

On Sept. 17 at 4:43 a.m., police responded to a report of a deceased person in the area of 400 E. Hwy 121 Business, according to a Lewisville PD news release. Officers located an adult male deceased from vehicular impact. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office will release the identity of the victim.

Investigators are looking for a light-colored pickup truck that was seen in the area around the time of the crash, according to the news release.

“This vehicle is of interest to our investigators,” the department said in a statement. “The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating both the truck and its driver. We believe there may be visible damage on the front left or front center of the truck.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Officer John Slye at 214-763-5507 or [email protected]. To anonymously report a tip, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.