If you see a helicopter and lots of emergency vehicles at Bakersfield Park on Friday morning, don’t worry, it’s a training exercise.

The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that it will conduct a mass casualty training exercise at Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane, from 7:30-11 a.m. Friday.

During that time, residents in the area can expect to see lots of Flower Mound Police Department and Flower Mound Fire Department personnel and vehicles, as well as a helicopter landing in the area.