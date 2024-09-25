Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 21 arrests in July, answered or initiated 1,915 calls for service and took 63 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

July 1 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding several juveniles jumping the fence to the pool area. Officers arrived and informed the juveniles that they could be charged with trespassing if the staff files charges. The juveniles left the area and staff did not want to file charges.

July 10 – Officers were dispatched to the 3000 blk of Driftwood regarding the theft of a motor vehicle. The complainant stated that someone took his vehicle without consent sometime during the night. Later that afternoon, officers discovered the stolen vehicle in another municipality and took two subjects into custody.

July 21 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding an intoxicated subject that was being belligerent and drove away from the location. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the parking lot. The subject was revving the vehicle engine when officers approached. Officers conducted field sobriety tests on the subject. The subject was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd and transported to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

July 24 – Officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the 8000 blk of Sam Lee Lane. Officers detected the odor of an illegal substance and subsequently arrested the driver. Upon a search, several credit cards were found in the vehicle not belonging to the driver. The credit card holders were contacted and stated that the subject did not have permission to have their cards. The driver was taken into custody for Identity Theft.

July 27 – Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive on a vehicle for running a stop sign. After the traffic stop, it was discovered the driver had warrants out of another municipality and was in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.