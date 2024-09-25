Gardening: Free event offers workshops, activities and garden tours

By Cheryl Huckabee

Another great educational event is coming our way. Did you know that Denton County Master Gardeners are dedicated to educating the public on all things horticultural? It’s true, and here is one of our finest events that does just that. Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 19th and invite your friends and neighbors to share in this learning adventure.

The “Fall Into Gardening” event at Global Spheres Center in Corinth will be a blast! Don’t miss it! Hosted by the Denton County Master Gardener Association, Beulah Acres, and Upper Trinity Regional Water District, this event is your one-stop for gardening.

Dig into a world of gardening knowledge on the Learning Lane from 8 to 11 a.m., featuring:

The Hydrology Stream Trailer hosted by Upper Trinity Regional Water District.

Exciting demonstrations on drip irrigation, plant propagation, and worm farming.

Tips on tree care, growing succulents, cacti, herbs, and vegetables.

Native plant growing insights from the Native Plant Society of Texas.

The “Ask a Master Gardener” booth, where Denton County Master Gardeners will answer all your burning gardening questions.

A Kids Zone with fun activities hosted by the Science with Attitude team.

See beautiful gardens in action on morning guided tours of the stunning Israel Prayer Garden, Potager Garden, Community Garden, and Agroforest. It’s the perfect way to get inspired.

Spruce up your garden while supporting a great cause! Don’t miss out on our assortment of planter pots for sale. The proceeds benefit Denton County Master Gardener Association programs.

Cultivate your gardening knowledge with fantastic keynote presentations beginning at 11 a.m.! CBS Texas Meteorologist Jeff Ray will present “Changing Weather, Changing Gardens.” Toni Moorehead, Tarrant County Master Gardener and owner of Signature Gardens, will present “Blooms & Beyond: Year-Long Color for Your Garden.”

Expand your gardening horizons with presentations “North Central Texas Tree Selection” by Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Kimberlee Peterson, “Soil & Compost” by Denton County Master Gardener Daniel Arenas, “Waterwise Gardening” by Blake Alldredge of Upper Trinity Regional Water District, and “Texas Native Plants” by Denton County Master Gardener and Native Plant Society of Texas member Liz Moyer.

Spend your day with us!

Happy Gardening!