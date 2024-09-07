The importance in improving your home’s indoor air quality

Regular maintenance of your HVAC system should be a priority. Not only does your system regulate the temperature in your home, it also impacts the distribution of clean and fresh air.

1. Cleaner Air. HVAC systems with dirty filters and coils recirculate pollutants which can contribute to respiratory problems and allergies. Routine maintenance, including filter replacement and cleaning, ensures that the air circulating in your home is cleaner and heathier and free of carbon monoxide.

2. Efficient Airflow. Dust and debris that accumulates can obstruct airflow, leading to reduced system efficiency. This can result in uneven heating and cooling and increased energy consumption. Regular maintenance ensures optimal airflow which means consistent comfort and lower energy costs.

3. Mold Prevention. HVAC systems can become breeding grounds for mold if not properly maintained. Mold spores can spread through the air, causing respiratory issues and exacerbating allergies. By keeping the system clean and dry, you can prevent mold growth and its associated health risks.

4. Extended System Lifespan. Neglecting routine HVAC maintenance can negate the manufacturer warranty and often leads to premature system breakdowns and costly repairs. Routine maintenance helps identify and address issues early, extending the lifespan of the equipment and reducing the likelihood of major breakdowns.

5. Energy Efficiency. A well-maintained HVAC system operates more efficiently, consuming less energy to achieve your desired indoor comfort temperature. Not only does it reduce utility bills but also contributes to environmental conservation by minimizing energy consumption.

You’re probably not thinking about “cranking” up the furnace today, but you should be thinking about scheduling your appointment for your furnace tune up and safety inspection. A professional HVAC technician is trained to identify potential problems and test for the presence of carbon monoxide aka the silent killer.

