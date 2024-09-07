Saturday, September 7, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

The importance in improving your home’s indoor air quality

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
4
Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

Regular maintenance of your HVAC system should be a priority. Not only does your system regulate the temperature in your home, it also impacts the distribution of clean and fresh air.

1. Cleaner Air. HVAC systems with dirty filters and coils recirculate pollutants which can contribute to respiratory problems and allergies. Routine maintenance, including filter replacement and cleaning, ensures that the air circulating in your home is cleaner and heathier and free of carbon monoxide.

2. Efficient Airflow. Dust and debris that accumulates can obstruct airflow, leading to reduced system efficiency. This can result in uneven heating and cooling and increased energy consumption. Regular maintenance ensures optimal airflow which means consistent comfort and lower energy costs.

3. Mold Prevention. HVAC systems can become breeding grounds for mold if not properly maintained. Mold spores can spread through the air, causing respiratory issues and exacerbating allergies. By keeping the system clean and dry, you can prevent mold growth and its associated health risks.

4. Extended System Lifespan. Neglecting routine HVAC maintenance can negate the manufacturer warranty and often leads to premature system breakdowns and costly repairs. Routine maintenance helps identify and address issues early, extending the lifespan of the equipment and reducing the likelihood of major breakdowns.

5. Energy Efficiency. A well-maintained HVAC system operates more efficiently, consuming less energy to achieve your desired indoor comfort temperature. Not only does it reduce utility bills but also contributes to environmental conservation by minimizing energy consumption.

You’re probably not thinking about “cranking” up the furnace today, but you should be thinking about scheduling your appointment for your furnace tune up and safety inspection. A professional HVAC technician is trained to identify potential problems and test for the presence of carbon monoxide aka the silent killer.

It would be our pleasure to serve you. Give us a call or visit us online at ForceHomeServices.com to see our latest specials and schedule a service today!

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
The Yes in No
Next article
Money Sense: 6 classic examples of elder fraud — and how to prevent it
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.