Monday, August 26, 2024
Flower Mound resident to be featured in Times Square video

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Billy Leech is dressed to impress.

Billy Leech of Flower Mound will appear in the bright lights of Times Square in New York City on Saturday, September 7, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.

The one-hour video, which includes 500+ photographs, includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states and 14 countries. These collective images highlight individuals with Down syndrome in the most visible way on two Jumbotron screens in the heart of Times Square.

Billy’s photo was selected from nearly 3,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. The presentation will be live-streamed on the National Down Syndrome Society Facebook page from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on September 7.

“Billy is now 35 and living the best life. He reads at a college level and loves Charles Dickens, Jules Verne, R.L. Stine, and J.K. Rowling, to name a few,” his mom, Bonnie Leech, sated in a press release. “He participates in both Lewisville ISD Special Olympics and Miracle League. He is a very active young man who will forever silence the words that the nurse made years ago.”

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the New York City Buddy Walk which takes place in Central Park. Over 150 Buddy Walk events are held in communities across the country and select international locations. For more information about the New York City Buddy Walk on September 7 or the National Buddy Walk Program visit www.ndss.org.

