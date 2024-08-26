Monday, August 26, 2024
Bartonville Police Blotter

We are dedicated to ensuring our community remains well-informed and secure. As part of this dedication, we strive to offer accurate updates regarding recent law enforcement calls for service. This blotter serves as a summary of incidents addressed by our department. It’s important to know that it doesn’t encompass every police action, and not all reported incidents lead to criminal charges. Our aim with the blotter is to promote transparency and facilitate improved communication between our community and its police department. This represents a method for us to achieve our vision of “Striving for excellence through community involvement, one interaction at a time.”

An officer was dispatched to a construction site in reference to a stolen piece of construction equipment. Upon further investigation, an excavator was stolen. An offense report was generated.

An officer was dispatched to a local coffee drive thru, in reference to a male subject walking by their window with an alcoholic beverage and eating sushi. The officer arrived on scene and located the alcohol and sushi thrown on a nearby golf course green. The officer found the items had been purchased from the local grocery store. Believing the items were stolen, the officer did a follow-up with the grocery store. As the officer went inside the store, and before his eyes was the same described subject at the sushi aisle with more sushi and alcohol. The officer detained the sushi bandit and found the previous items had been stolen. The subject was given a citation and was criminally trespassed from the store.

An officer on night shift patrol, observed a group of individuals possibly fighting inside a home under construction. The officer found that a group of kids were having a stick (sword) fight in the new build and were advised after the battle to vacate the house since it was not theirs.

An officer was dispatched to a parking lot of a store, in reference to a child being left alone in an unattended vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer located the vehicle and found that the “child” was actually a doll. The doll appeared to be in good condition and was left alone.

