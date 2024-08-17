STRIVE Skills Academy: Empowering the next generation with hands-on life skills

STRIVE Skills Academy, founded by Jim and Amy Murphy of Bartonville, is offering a unique opportunity for today’s youth by providing hands-on life skills training that extends beyond traditional education.

The Murphys, who have four children—two who have graduated from Argyle schools and two who are still in high school—were inspired to create the academy after noticing a gap in vocational and shop opportunities within the Argyle school district. They wanted to ensure that students in their community could gain practical experience, equipping them with the tools and knowledge necessary for success, whether they pursue a trade or aim to become more self-sufficient.

The academy offers a wide array of classes designed to introduce teens to essential skills often overlooked in standard curriculums. From basic carpentry and electrical work to plumbing, these courses not only impart valuable trade skills but also help build confidence and problem-solving abilities.

“STRIVE Skills Academy focuses on more than just teaching how to fix or build something; it’s about instilling the confidence to tackle challenges, think critically, and become resourceful individuals,” said Jim Murphy.

STRIVE Skills Academy has grown from the foundation of Jim Murphy’s previous initiatives, including the Entrepreneur Leadership Foundation and Argyle Robotics, both of which played pivotal roles in shaping the academy’s mission. The experience gained from these earlier organizations, particularly Argyle Robotics, demonstrated the profound impact of hands-on learning, sparking students’ interest in STEM fields and empowering them to innovate.

Jim and Amy Murphy’s passion for hands-on learning and vocational training stems from their belief that these skills are vital for all young people, not just those pursuing a career in the trades. Understanding the value of these jobs provides insight when needing to hire professionals in the future, ensuring that students have a well-rounded perspective on the work these occupations entail. By combining technical training with leadership development, STRIVE Skills Academy is preparing the next generation not only to meet workforce demands but also to lead with integrity and vision.

As the academy continues to grow, Jim and Amy are excited to offer even more opportunities for teens to get involved, learn, and thrive.

“Whether through regular classes, special workshops, or the upcoming teen space for after-school activities, STRIVE Skills Academy remains dedicated to empowering the youth of today to become the leaders of tomorrow,” said Jim Murphy.

The Murphys invite all parents and teens in the community to join them on this exciting journey toward self-sufficiency and success. Through their dedication, STRIVE Skills Academy is building a legacy that will benefit the community for years to come.

Contact STRIVE Skills Academy at ‪940-373-1494 or [email protected].

