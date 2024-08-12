Tuesday, August 13, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

Aging in Style with Lori Williams: New book offers hope and guidance for caregivers

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
14
Lori Williams is dedicated to helping find the right senior housing for you or your loved ones. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

I’m excited to announce that my first book, “Surrounded by Love: One Family’s Journey Through Stroke Recovery” was published on Amazon last month, and it’s topping new release categories in Aging Parents and Strokes. I truly believe this book will reach the individuals who need it most – caregivers, advocates of critically ill loved ones, and anyone who might find solace and guidance in my family’s story.

You may know a little of our story if you follow me on social media or listen to my Podcast, “Aging in Style.” My husband, Mark, had the first in a series of four debilitating strokes on Christmas Day 2022.

We’ve all known someone who has experienced a catastrophic health crisis, but we typically think (and pray) that this will never happen to our family. The saying… life can turn on a dime is sadly so very true. This unexpected journey has taught me a lot about strokes, how to advocate for a loved one, and how to be a caregiver (and not lose yourself in the process).

I titled it “Surrounded By Love,” because even as my family went through this awful time, our family, friends, and community brought us meals, held fundraisers, setup a GoFundMe and lifted us in prayer. It was incredible to experience this outpouring of love and support.

You can purchase the book on Amazon in the formats of hardcover, paperback, Kindle and Audible (coming soon). All proceeds from the sale of the book will go towards paying for Mark’s continued care needs.

Lori Williams is a Flower Mound resident and Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) with over 17 years of senior living experience. She is an award-winning business owner, 5x voted “Best of Denton County” for Senior Placement Services, Author, Public Speaker and the host of the podcast, “Aging in Style.” To contact Lori, call 214-783-1222 or visit her website www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Young entrepreneur shines bright with window cleaning business
Next article
Legal Talk Texas: Curious minds, not just for youngsters
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.