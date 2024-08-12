Aging in Style with Lori Williams: New book offers hope and guidance for caregivers

I’m excited to announce that my first book, “Surrounded by Love: One Family’s Journey Through Stroke Recovery” was published on Amazon last month, and it’s topping new release categories in Aging Parents and Strokes. I truly believe this book will reach the individuals who need it most – caregivers, advocates of critically ill loved ones, and anyone who might find solace and guidance in my family’s story.

You may know a little of our story if you follow me on social media or listen to my Podcast, “Aging in Style.” My husband, Mark, had the first in a series of four debilitating strokes on Christmas Day 2022.

We’ve all known someone who has experienced a catastrophic health crisis, but we typically think (and pray) that this will never happen to our family. The saying… life can turn on a dime is sadly so very true. This unexpected journey has taught me a lot about strokes, how to advocate for a loved one, and how to be a caregiver (and not lose yourself in the process).

I titled it “Surrounded By Love,” because even as my family went through this awful time, our family, friends, and community brought us meals, held fundraisers, setup a GoFundMe and lifted us in prayer. It was incredible to experience this outpouring of love and support.

You can purchase the book on Amazon in the formats of hardcover, paperback, Kindle and Audible (coming soon). All proceeds from the sale of the book will go towards paying for Mark’s continued care needs.

Lori Williams is a Flower Mound resident and Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) with over 17 years of senior living experience. She is an award-winning business owner, 5x voted “Best of Denton County” for Senior Placement Services, Author, Public Speaker and the host of the podcast, “Aging in Style.” To contact Lori, call 214-783-1222 or visit her website www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

