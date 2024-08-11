Young entrepreneur shines bright with window cleaning business

When Grayson Soderholm was 5 years old, he spoke Japanese so fluently that it was not uncommon for him to step in as a translator for servers at restaurants and teachers at his school. By the time he was 9, he’d already lived in Hawaii, Japan, and Virginia. That same year, he did what many kids do for their first entrepreneurial venture and opened a lemonade stand in his new home in Flower Mound’s Lakeside neighborhood.

He ran that stand for almost four years before making the brave decision at 13 to start a window-cleaning business.

Incidentally, he learned everything he needed to know about window cleaning by researching it on YouTube and through Window Cleaning Resource, at which he recently became an affiliate.

Two years later, Grayson, now 15, has five team members — including his “momager,” Rita, and older brother, Jack. He also purchased a golf cart to get to nearby jobs and a new Ford F150 company truck that he can’t quite drive alone yet. More importantly, he has a strong faith in God and a passion for quality service and connecting with people.

“I’m always moving and grinding,” Grayson said with a laugh. He’d just wrapped up his last few residential jobs for the day and was busy making follow-up calls. “I say all the time that if a job is worth doing, it’s worth doing right, and I’m just grateful that God gave me a light to share with everyone. I saw right away that window cleaning could become a great side hustle, but after a few months of research, I knew it could be so much more than that.”

He wasn’t wrong about that. In just two short years, GK’s Window Cleaning has over 50 5-star reviews and has become known for offering exceptional and meticulous interior and exterior window cleaning services in Flower Mound and surrounding areas. He only uses the best equipment and can clean windows up to 30 feet high. He also offers screen cleaning and repair and track detailing.

The result is a sparkling, streak-free shine for residential and commercial properties alike.

Whether it’s to maintain the life of your windows or elevate your property’s aesthetic charm, his services guarantee immaculate results that leave a lasting impression. Grayson’s first commercial client was Lakeside Urban Grocery, which has since become Flurry’s Market — a literal stone’s throw from his home in Lakeside. Since then, he’s expanded to well-known establishments such as The Tavern at Lakeside, Lambeau’s America, Shoal Creek Tavern, Cerulean Blue Coffee House, and hundreds of reoccurring residential clients.

In the meantime, Grayson has been recognized on television, in podcasts, and by magazines. Grayson also routinely gets out into the community to network through the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce and other business networking groups.

Grayson also understands the importance of giving back. He tithes 10% of his earnings each month and volunteers with local non-profit organizations, such as Broken Halos Haven.

“We are a faith-based business, and we are bold about sharing that,” Grayson said. “My passion is being of service and making someone’s day better and brighter — and window cleaning does that. I love sharing my story and getting to know others as well, and if I make a little money simultaneously, that’s just a bonus.”

Grayson credits his entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, faith in God, and gift for connecting with people to his family and upbringing. His father, Robb, was in the Navy for 26 years as a Naval Aviator and was selected to attend the esteemed United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor Program, also known as TOPGUN. As Grayson points out, his dad is his real-life “Maverick” and even flew the F-14 Tomcat, famously highlighted in the movie “Top Gun.”

However, that job also required quite a bit of moving around in the U.S. and overseas and required Grayson to learn the meaning of responsibility and independence from a very young age. He’s put those lessons to good use as a young entrepreneur, and as far as he’s concerned, the sky is the limit.

“I’m used to moving around and being in different places. I’ve been doing it my entire life, so when my dad retired, and we settled down in Flower Mound, getting out and about just came natural to me,” Grayson said. “I have a great family that supports me completely, and I genuinely love what I do. I take my business seriously but still love hanging out with my friends. I enjoy being a part of my local YoungLife chapter and Gateway Students at my church, and I make sure to keep Jesus at the center of everything I do.”

Grayson would be honored to be your next choice for window cleaning. Please visit www.gkswindowcleaning.com. You can also call or text him directly at 469-559-6731.

