Monday, July 1, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound man dies after being struck by vehicle in Lewisville parking lot

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
7

A Flower Mound man was killed over the weekend after being struck by a pickup truck in a Lewisville fast food parking lot.

The incident occurred at the McDonald’s in the 700 block of Main Street on Saturday morning around 9:25 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck was reversing out of a parking space when he suddenly accelerated, colliding with an elderly man who had just exited the restaurant.

The victim has been identified as George Edward Stepp, 81, of Flower Mound, by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

Emergency responders transported the driver of the pickup truck to Medical City Lewisville. Authorities have withheld the driver’s name pending further investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

“We are exploring all possible factors that may have contributed to this crash, including the possibility of a medical issue that prompted the driver’s abrupt acceleration,” said an official involved in the ongoing investigation.

Previous article
Northlake Notes — July 2024
Next article
The Cross Timbers Gazette July 2024
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.