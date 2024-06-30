Flower Mound man dies after being struck by vehicle in Lewisville parking lot

A Flower Mound man was killed over the weekend after being struck by a pickup truck in a Lewisville fast food parking lot.

The incident occurred at the McDonald’s in the 700 block of Main Street on Saturday morning around 9:25 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck was reversing out of a parking space when he suddenly accelerated, colliding with an elderly man who had just exited the restaurant.

The victim has been identified as George Edward Stepp, 81, of Flower Mound, by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

Emergency responders transported the driver of the pickup truck to Medical City Lewisville. Authorities have withheld the driver’s name pending further investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

“We are exploring all possible factors that may have contributed to this crash, including the possibility of a medical issue that prompted the driver’s abrupt acceleration,” said an official involved in the ongoing investigation.