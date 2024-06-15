Around Argyle – June 2024

Hello, Argyle!

Let me start by congratulating all of our recent graduates! This is an exciting time for you and your families, and we offer up our prayers and support as you transition into the next stages of your lives. It may seem daunting and maybe even a little scary at first, but I’m reminded of the words of the great author A.A. Milne: “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” Whatever lies ahead, have faith, invest in your relationships, utilize the resources around you, and know that you are never truly alone. You got this! Congratulations again and best wishes to you all!

As we look forward to the future of our graduates, let us also reflect back on those who have given all in service of this great country. On Memorial Day, the last Monday of May each year, we honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. In remembrance of those we’ve lost, the Town of Argyle once again lined Hwy 377 with over 100 American flags. This patriotic display happens every year through the hard work and dedication of the Argyle Public Works department with help from volunteers including local high school football players, the Boy Scouts of America (Scouting America), elected and appointed officials, and others. Argyle has a long history of honoring and supporting our veterans, and I’m proud of the Town Council and staff for their commitment to continuing this tradition.

On a related note, town staff and I are in the process of putting together a flag retirement ceremony for the community. According to the U.S. Flag Code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Working with local veterans and Scout troops, our goal is to provide a proper, respectful and safe way for disposing of flags that have served their useful purpose. Keep an eye on the Town’s website and social media pages for additional information in the next few weeks.

I’m also excited to share that the draft of Argyle’s Comprehensive Plan Update is now available for public review and feedback. Argyle Town Staff and the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee have been working on this important project for several months, and it’s now ready for your input before moving forward toward adoption. The documents were shared during the recent Open House and can be found on the Town’s website. Thank you to all that attended and for your great questions and suggestions! We look forward to additional feedback from the community.

Last but not least, a reminder that Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16. Remember to thank that special someone (or someone’s) in your life. Happy Father’s Day!