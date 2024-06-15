Saturday, June 15, 2024
Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Top summer vacation destinations for older adults

Lori Williams is dedicated to helping find the right senior housing for you or your loved ones. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Have you made vacation plans for this summer?

I recently had a lively conversation with some of my older friends about their favorite vacation destinations—here’s what they shared.

Cruises are by far the #1 choice, because they offer all-inclusive packages that cover accommodations, meals, and entertainment. Popular cruise destinations include the Caribbean, Alaska, and the Mediterranean. Personally, Alaska is at the top of my list! Generational cruises are perfect for extended family vacations, as they offer activities that both kids and adults will enjoy.

National Parks like Yellowstone, Yosemite, and the Grand Canyon are also popular choices as they offer breathtaking natural beauty and a variety of accessible activities. Many parks provide guided tours, scenic drives, and easy walking trails, making them suitable for all fitness levels.

If you enjoy history, visiting Historic Cities such as Charleston, Savannah, and Boston are ideal choices. These cities offer a blend of cultural experiences and leisurely activities. Strolling through historic districts, visiting museums, and enjoying local cuisine can be both educational and enjoyable.

And of course, who doesn’t enjoy relaxing at a Beach Resort in destinations like Hawaii, Florida, Mexico and the Bahamas. Many resorts cater to older adults and include amenities such as spa services, golf courses, and accessible beach access.

Did I leave off any vacation hotspots? If so, please send me a message.

Safe Travels!

Lori Williams is a Flower Mound resident and Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) & Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) with over 17 years of senior living experience. She is an award-winning business owner, 5x voted “Best of Denton County” for Senior Placement Services, and the host of the podcast, “Aging in Style.” Learn more by visiting her website, loriwilliams-seniorservices.com or calling 214-783-1222.

(Sponsored content)

